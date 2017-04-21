FREE NEWSLETTER
Tyga And Jordan Ozuna Are Not Dating, For Now – Will Kylie Jenner Approve Of This ‘Friendship’?

Mel Walker Posted On 04/21/2017
Tyga Jordan Ozuna Date Kylie JennerE! Online

Tyga has apparently moved on from Kylie Jenner after a three-year on-and-off relationship because he was spotted showing affection to Jordan Ozuna, a woman who is mostly known for her past fling with Canadian pop music star Justin Bieber.

This development is a bit surprising since it was said that the 27-year-old rapper was determined to get back with his ex-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, 19.

Ozuna, a Las Vegas waitress with a strong presence on social media, is being called by some in the press, a Jenner lookalike.

The “Rack City” and “Faded” artist was seen hugging the stunning brunette outside of Serafina Sunset in West Hollywood on Thursday.

There is no official word as yet on the status of the relationship. However, our sources tell us that they are just friends for now, but things could evolve very fast.

Online comments are often unforgiving and this time around was no exception.

Some people say Ozuna is prettier than Jenner because she looks more natural. Others believe the whole thing was manufactured to grab headlines and Tyga will get back with Jenner down the road.

One individual stated that Tyga only dates rich women who can take care of him financially and Ozuna does not seem to fit in that box.

Jenner fans also say that she is better off without Tyga and his constant drama, especially the fights with his baby mama, Blac Chyna.

Nonetheless, the heart wants what it wants, and the reality television star has been a little bit sad in recent days despite a little flirting with rapper Travis Scott.

Moreover, after meeting Tyga at the Coachella music festival over the weekend, her emotional state reportedly got worse.

An insider shared: “[They] shared an awkward hug. Kylie looked really sad as she walked away.”

It will be interesting to see how Jenner will react to the presence of Ozuna in Tyga’s life.

