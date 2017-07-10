Tyga And His Mystery Blonde Girl Heat Up The Web – Is She Replacing Kylie Jenner?

Tyga might have found the perfect replacement for Kylie Jenner, three months after the 19-year-old reality star reportedly dumped him for lacking ambition.

The lucky lady has sparked a lot of talks online except no one knows her identity. The world sees her as a stunning young blonde woman.

The busty blonde lady was spotted flirting with the “Rack City” rapper, and it is possible that she is the same mystery stunner who was photographed at LAX with him in June.

A witness was happy to describe their interaction to the Mirror and shared: “Tyga and his girl were all over each other backstage, with her caressing his arm. They were seen cuddling up on the side of the stage listening to Ty Dolla Sign.”

Tyga was performing at the Wireless Festival in London on Saturday, and many in the media expected things to get a bit awkward since Jenner’s new boyfriend, Travis Scott, was also set to hit the stage on the same day.

Well, nothing weird happened, in part because Scott had asked for his slot to be changed.

A chatty source told the British publication: “Travis purposely asked to be separated from Tyga and The Weeknd, so Kylie and Bella did not run into them.”

So Tyga’s new girlfriend looks like Kylie in a blonde wig… https://t.co/7abhDX0uso pic.twitter.com/1wNVjE7YbJ — Uli Schaefer (@mb4uli) July 10, 2017

Although it appears that Tyga has moved on with this blonde lady, but he still would like to clarify a few things with Scott.

An insider stated: “He does not think it is cool for one man to go after another man’s girl when they are still having problems. He wants to have words with Travis about it. If Travis was not in the picture, Tyga knows Kylie would already be back with him like always.”

This meeting will be for another day if Scott is interested. The Internet is not convinced that Tyga is dating this young woman because the photos that have surfaced tell a different story compared to what the sources have said.

There was no physical contact between Tyga and his rumored new fling.

Advertisement

Only time will tell if the former Young Money artist is ready to turn the page for good on his three-year on-and-off relationship with the reality talent.