TV Shows

Tyga And C.J. Wallace Join MTV’s Rebooted ‘Scream’ For Season Three!

Barry Rice Posted On 07/17/2017
Tyga - C.J. Wallace - ScreamBiography/Vibe/Dimension

MTV is skewing close to their existing teenage audience for the new season of Scream, casting two rappers/actors in the show’s lead roles. C.J. Wallace and Tyga will take on Ghostface when the show returns, with a new premise and location.

After a lackluster reception for the show’s first two seasons, MTV is taking the extreme step of starting over from scratch on Scream‘s third season.

Queen Latifah is now onboard as an executive producer, along with her Flavor Unit Entertainment co-producers Shakim Conpere and Yaneley Arty.

Former Vampire Diaries and Supernatural writer Brett Matthews has also joined the show as an executive producer and showrunner.

Scream‘s new season will focus on Deion Elliot, a star football player whose future is threatened when the tragedies of his past come back to haunt him.

Tyga, who is best known for his real world relationships with Blac Chyna and Kylie Jenner, will play Deion’s stepbrother, Jamal, who has a fierce loyalty to Deion.

Wallace, the son of rapper The Notorious B.I.G. and singer Faith Evans, will play Amir, an aspiring musician who unwittingly becomes the target of a killer.

Tyga has had a few supporting roles in films like Dope, Barbershop: The Next Cut, and last year’s Boo! A Madea Halloween.

Wallace previously appeared on the big screen as the younger version of his father in Notorious and had supporting roles in 2010’s Everything Must Go and 2016’s Kicks.

Production on Scream is also moving across the country, relocating from Louisiana to Atlanta, which has become a hotbed for film and television production in recent years.

The Scream television series was originally conceived as an anthology, so the new premise and cast does make some sense. The show’s six-episode third season will kick off with a three-night premiere next March.

