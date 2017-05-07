FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Tyga And Blac Chyna At The Same Place For The Second Straight Weekend!

Andy Cooper Posted On 05/07/2017
Tyga and Blac ChynaSource: Wetpaint

Both Blac Chyna and Tyga spent their weekend in Vegas, and we can’t help but wonder if the two are back together, as rumors of a possible romance due to their late proximity to each other are more and more pronounced.

Usually what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas, but this seems impossible when talking about Blac Chyna and Tyga.

Although they broke up a long time ago, it’s too much of a coincidence that they both partied in Sin City one week after they were both seen at the same club in Miami.

Each of them is single after failed relationships with a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, and they may be finding their way back to each other.

Of course, the two stars couldn’t refuse some social media attention and took to Snapchat to show off how much fun they were having in Las Vegas.

Chyna shared a pic of gorgeous pink and white strappy heels, captioned “Vegas” written on the pic with a heart

Tyga shared with fans a selfie while showing off his grill, adding the “Vegas For The Weekend” to the snap, for people to know exactly where he is.

The two didn’t appear together in Sin City, so we don’t actually have proof that Chyna and Tyga are back together, but this is too suspicious.

After the Miami thing last weekend, it just happened for them to time their trips?

Especially when neither the 28-years old TV celebrity star, nor the “Rack City” singer seemed interested in hiding the fact that they partied hard over the weekend in Vegas.

