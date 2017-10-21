FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Music

Ty Dolla Sign Confesses His Love For Fifth Harmony Star Lauren Jauregui With This Sweet PDA Pic – Check It Out Here!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 10/21/2017
ty_dolla_sign_lauren_jaureguiSource: etonline.com

Ty Dolla Sign really cares about Lauren Jauregui and on Friday, he took to social media to publicly profess his love for the Fifth Harmony member. The man captioned a black and white pic showing the pair being close and cuddly in a crowd: ‘Blessed and thankful to have you in my life, my love.’

Meanwhile, Lauren also shared the same picture on her own platform without any caption.

The pair has avoided to officially confirm their relationship but according to rumors, they have been going out since April.

At the time, the two surfaced in a Snapchat vid bowling together during the man’s 32nd birthday celebration.

Later on, the ‘Sucker for Pain’ singer also posted a photo that featured him, Lauren and his family.

Ever since then, the pair has shared a number of other snaps together on their social media platforms.

This week, during a brand new interview, Lauren talked about fame.

‘The word role model is quite an intense term. When one has the amount of influence and platform that we do, there’s a sense of responsibility, to educate and share the knowledge I gain about the world as I grow. Being able to reach millions of people has a staggering impact. The arts have always been a way humans connect and make sense of the world around them. There is no such thing as perfection, but there’s this drive to be better and do better for yourself and those around you. If I can help convey that message, then I have done my job as a ‘role model.’’

What do you think about the couple? Are they right for each other?

1 Comment

Kaiya A Andrews
10/21/2017 at 7:00 pm
Reply

Eww. Lauren deserves so much better than him.


