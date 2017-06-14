Ty Burrell Opens Up About An Embarassing Moment In Times Square In New York City

Long before Ty Burell found himself as a star on the television series, Modern Family, the performer had an accident in Times Square and had to clean up in a McDonalds shortly after. The actor wrote in New York Times’ “My First Time” that he was so nervous before meeting a talent agent that he “soiled” himself.

The actor wrote, “I was stuck between a rock and an aneurysm,” when he recalled that a woman he moved to New York for was an actress who connected him to a high-profile agency.

He continued, “If I would have said no, she would have lost respect for me. If I would have said yes, I’d have to take the meeting.”

Burrell decided to make the meeting and said while he was talking to the person, he took “swigs” of water to cover his tremors.

The Rough Night star, who is 49-years-old now, was told by the agent he would maybe get work if he “shaved his arms,” and his features were a bit “too big” to get work in television or film.

The Modern Family star recalled that the moment was shocking. He was so nervous, and he looked at the Statue of Liberty as if he was an immigrant who had just arrived in the United States Of America because the meeting with the executive opened him up to a new world.

After he had realized he had soiled himself after talking with the agent, he went into the McDonalds and threw his underwear into a trash bin.

Burrell went on to say: “It was as if I had taken the worst of the business, swallowed it, digested it, discharged it and thrown it away. I walked out of the bathroom, past the huddled masses at the tables, into Times Square and the new world.”