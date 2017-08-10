Two Of Usher’s Herpes Victims Are His Ex-Wife And Current Wife’s Close Friends!

According to close friends of Grace Miguel and ex Tameka Foster, Usher gave them the virus. As fans may already know, the star is involved in a nasty STD lawsuit. Not just one, but an entire group of people has accused him of infecting them with Herpes!

Now, we have learned that two of the victims are family friends!

One source has revealed that Jane Doe no. 1, whom Usher paid more than $1 million after getting hospitalized with the said STD, used to be a close pal of the star’s first wife, Tameka Foster.

In addition, the second Jane Doe is apparently his current wife, Grace Miguel’s friend!

While the two women prefer to keep their identities under wraps as they suffer shame and physical harm resulting from their affairs with the celebrity, Usher claims he is the real victim.

‘The minute the money came out [and] all the details were made public from the suit against me from my ex-wife’s friend — I knew every low-life ’ho was gonna come out claiming this and that,’ the singer stated.

Other insiders have claimed that Usher insists he is always careful and uses protection.

In addition, the man also told pals that his first wife was well aware he had Herpes when she married him.

Apparently, Usher thinks all of these women have used him for the lifestyle and money he could give them.

As for whether or not he told Grace all about his STD and his affairs is yet unknown.

Meanwhile, Usher’s attempts to silence all the infected people coming forward by offering them money turned out unsuccessful.

The insider went on to reveal that Usher is still waiting for more alleged victims to come forward, trying to make money off of this scandal but the man can’t even remember half of the women he slept with.

Are you shocked to learn Usher had affairs with his ex and current wives’ friends?