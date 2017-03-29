Two More ‘Dance Moms’ Cast Members Leave The Show Following Abby Lee Miller!

Abby Lee Miller has announced her departure from Dance Moms and now, other two cast members have decided to quit the show as well. After Miller’s sudden announcement, Ashlee Allen and her daughter Brynn Rumfallo revealed that are leaving too.

“When you are totally at peace with one chapter of your life closing,” Allen tweeted. “Out. #DanceMoms.”

“I’m so glad I know who I am, and I know what I stand for… and I know when it’s time,” the dance mom added.

As fans of the show may already know, Allen’s announcement comes only a day after Miller revealed that she is leaving because of the production team.

What bothered her was the fact that for the past 7 seasons she’s taken part in creating pretty much everything, from choreographies to themes and even costumes and yet she never received credit for her work and creativity.

She also stressed that the kids are not the reason why she took the decision to leave. The real problem is the “men who never took a dance lesson in their lives and treat women like dirt!”

When Miller was betrayed by team members Nia Sioux, Kendall Vertes, Kalani Hilliker and Cameron Bridges, who left the studio to compete with 8 Count Dance Academy, Allen was one of the few who sided with Miller.

Furthermore, Rumfallo also shared the good news via Instagram that she won first place at the national competition along with the remaining members, Lilliana Ketchman, Elliana Walmsley and Maesi Caes.

Although it looks like Miller is done with Dance Moms for good, her enemy, Cathy Nesbitt-Stein is not so convinced. The woman stated that Miller will certainly return at some point as she always does.

Did you expect Allen and Rumfallo to leave as well?

Advertisement

Let us know by leaving a comment down below!