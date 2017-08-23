FREE NEWSLETTER
Twitter Roasts Amy Schumer After She Demands To Be Paid The Same As Legendary Comics Like Chris Rock And Dave Chappelle

Todd Malm Posted On 08/23/2017
Amy SchumerSource: EOnline.com

Amy Schumer wants more money, and she wants it now! In a report by Variety, it revealed Amy wanted to negotiate her salary after she figured out how much Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle get paid for their specials. And while we have to celebrate her confidence for going after what she wants, we can’t help but empathize with the people on social media who claim she’s a bit out of her league.

According to the publication, Chappelle and Rock were paid $20 million for their specials while Schumer was only given $11 million for her Leather Special routine.

As it turns out, Amy was successful with her demands after going back to the corporation and asking for more cash.

In case you need a refresher, Schumer’s special was recorded during the height of her popularity due to her winning an Emmy for Inside Amy Schumer and the success of her movie, Trainwreck, in 2015.

Despite its financial success, it was widely hated by both fans and critics alike. In comparison to Chappelle and Rock – who are celebrated comedy icons – Amy’s career is just a flash in the pan.

Both Rock and Chappelle have been a part of the scene for over 25 years and have done movies as well as countless successful specials and routines.

Their status is legendary.

What Amy fails to understand is that it’s about generating revenue. If your special doesn’t get as many views on Netflix and make more money for the streaming service, then you won’t get paid as much. It looks like social media users agree considering the countless number of posts coming out to trash the comedienne.

