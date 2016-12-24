Tupac Shakur To Be Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Tupac will soon be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, becoming only the 6th hip-hop artist to receive the distinction.

As of next year, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will have some new members. Among them, the New York rapper Tupac Shakur.

As noted by the New York Times , he is only the sixth hip-hop artist to join the Hall of Fame and the first solo artist. Before him, NWA last year, Public Enemy in 2013 and the Beastie Boys in 2012.

Before his assassination in 1996, Tupac Shakur released five studio albums, all of which went certified gold record, his greatest success remaining All Eyez on Me, released the year of death went diamond.

Tupac was also heavily involved in social justice. With songs like 1991’s Trapped, the rapper brought attention to police brutality on young black men.

Tupac Shakur is not the only one to join the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame next year. Other inductees include Pearl Jam, Journey, Joan Baez and Electric Light Orchestra. Other nominees on the ballot like the Zombies, James Addition and even Depeche Mode will have to wait at least one more year.

In a statement Baez said, “I never considered myself to be a rock and roll artist. But as part of the folk music boom which contributed to and influenced the rock revolution of the 60’s.”

She also talked about how proud she was of her songs and how she appreciates her fans sticking with her over the years.

To be inducted into the Hall Of Fame, artists must wait at least 25 years after the release of their first album.

The ceremony will be held on April 7 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and will be broadcast on HBO.

