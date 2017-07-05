Tupac Dumped Madonna Because She’s White According To A Recently Revealed Prison Letter

It looks like Tupac’s relationship with Madonna was a lot deeper than what anyone had expected before. As CI readers know, In 2015, the famous sex symbol revealed she had dated the rapper for three years until his death in 1995.

On Wednesday, July 5th, TMZ published parts of a letter, written January 15th, 1995, at 4:30 am – that Tupac wrote to Madonna while he was serving time for a sexual assault at the Clinton Correctional Facility.

TMZ only published parts of the letter, but at the beginning of the note, he wrote to Madonna as “M.”

“I’ve waited a long time to finally write this mainly because I was struggling to find all the answers so that I wouldn’t leave any unanswered questions. First and foremost, I have to apologize to you because like you said, I hadn’t been the kind of friend that I know I’m capable of being.”

Near the end of the letter, he explained that he had to break up with her due to her race, because of its impact on the way the black community looks at Tupac.

He continued, “Can you understand that? For you to be seen with a black man wouldn’t jeopardize your career. If anything it would make you seem that much more open and exciting.”

“But for me, at least in my perception, I felt due to my image, I would be letting down half of the people who made me who I thought I was. I never meant to hurt you.”

Shakur later referred to an interview where Madonna allegedly said that she was off to “rehabilitate all the rappers” and the basketball players.

Those words hurt the hip-hop legend, as he said, “those words cut me deep because I had never known you to be dating any rappers besides myself. It was at this moment out of hurt and a natural instinct to strike back and defend my heart and ego that I said a lot of things.”

At the end of the letter, the legendary poet gave a warning to Madonna.

He said, “please be careful Madonna. Everyone is not as honorable as they seem. There are people whose hearts bleed with envy and evil. They wouldn’t hesitate to do you harm. Let my six bullets be proof of that!”