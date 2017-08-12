Trump Condemns Charlottesville Violence With A Twitter Statement

Celebrities including Chelsea Clinton called on Donald Trump to stop the violent “white supremacist” protests occurring in Charlottesville, Virginia, on August 12th, Saturday. Protestors who the mainstream media are describing as “white nationalists and neo-nazi’s” clashed with counter-protesters in Charlottesville, including Antifa.

The confrontations between the political activists occurred in the town that’s home to the University Of Virginia after the “Unite The Right” protesters gathered in the city’s Emancipation Park to protest the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee.

First Lady, Melania Trump, tweeted about the riots on Saturday, writing, “Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let’s communicate w/o hate in our hearts. No good comes from violence. #Charlottesville.”

House of Congress speaker Paul Ryan also wrote, “The views fueling the spectacle in Charlottesville are repugnant. Let it only serve to unite Americans against this kind of vile bigotry.”

We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

Donald came out to address the protests shortly afterward, writing, “We all must be united and condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Let’s come together as one!”

Earlier in the day, of course, several celebrities took to Twitter to hate on Donald Trump.

Emmy Rossum, from Shameless, wrote on Twitter, “Neo-Nazis are beating clergymen in Charlottesville this morning, and Trump is silent.”

Bill Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea Clinton, wrote, “Mr. President?” Another person, Jeffrey Wright wrote, “You got Nazis marching in #Charlottesville in case Fox News didn’t mention. Setting my timer to infinity awaiting ur remarks.”

Some of the confusion here is based on the fact that many think the Civil War was about slavery when it was really about the smaller southern states fighting back against confederation, for they considered it to be tyranny by the northern states, and an overpowering federal government.

Slavery was just one small aspect of the Civil War, and perhaps, people who wish to commemorate those who died during the war are not “racists,” but are merely respecting the history of the country. Let us know what you think in the comment section below.