Trump Cannot Find White House Light Switches, Holds Meetings In The Dark

According to new reports, Donald Trump and his team cannot find the light switches of the White House cabinet where they hold their meetings. Because of that, they were forced to speak in the dark and feel their way around the room.

Advertisement

Not at all surprising, the pretty ridiculous and admittedly hilarious claims have determined people to mock the situation.

Pete Souza, photographer to Barack Obama, said on Twitter: “The light switch is on the wall right by the door.”

Ronald Klain, aide to former Vice President Joe Biden, tweeted: “Remember the memes about VP Biden leaving a stumper for Trump? Well, light switch for the cabinet room was by the door last time I saw it.”

The ridiculous work situation has been exposed by the New York Times. The publication has interviewed many White House insiders in an attempt to find out how the new president is doing his job. The light switch problem was discovered unintentionally.

Aside from having to work in the dark, Trump has allegedly become disappointed because his supporters have not been too vocal lately. Furthermore, a lot of negative publicity has been coming his way.

Another trait of Trump that was discovered following the interviews was the fact that the President is a huge news consumer and reads them while in his dressing gown or when he’s eating.

He also routinely goes through new clips about himself with his Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, outlining in marker pen stories he doesn’t like.

Donald Trump has been very lonely in the White House as the rest of his family will not be moving in. The only picture of family Trump has on his desk is of his father, Frederick Christ Trump.

He is also reputed to have little patience for detailed policy documents.

This lack of interest in legislation cost him after the bitter blow-back from the immigration ban – interpreted by many people to be a Muslim ban.

Advertisement

He also seemingly wasn’t fully briefed on the executive order he signed that elevated Steve Bannon to the National Security Council.