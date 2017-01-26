Trump Alleges 3 to 5 Million Votes were Cast Illegally and Not One was for Him

Donald Trump is claiming that the voting process has been fraudulent. Does that mean some of his votes were the result of fraud in the voting system as well?

The President alleged that 3 to 5 million illegal votes were cast so does that not mean that some of those votes could have helped him win?

According to Trump, the answer is no! In an interview with ABC News’ David Muir, Trump claimed that none of those illegal votes were cast for him.

“Of those votes cast, none of ’em come to me. None of ’em come to me. They would all be for the other side. None of ’em come to me,” Trump said. Later on he added: “Those were Hillary votes.”

Isn’t that so convenient? Of course none of the illegal votes were cast for him because…well, because…I have nothing!

Trump has an explanation however. He alleged that many of those illegal votes were cast by illegal immigrants and due to his harsh rhetoric on illegal immigration it’s doubtful that such a big percentage of votes were his.

However, Trump has cited before that there have been voters registered in more than just one state.

“You have people registered in two states. They’re registered in a New York and a New Jersey. They vote twice.”

However, double registration is common but not double voting – that is almost nonexistent and it’s illegal.

In fact, as The Post’s Philip Bump reported in early December, of the four published cases of apparent double-voting at the time, one of them was for Trump and another was from someone who claimed to be an employee of Trump’s campaign. A third was a Republican.

As a proof that double registration does not mean double voting, take those close to Trump for instance. Trump’s chief White House strategist, Stephen K. Bannon, and daughter Tiffany were both registered to vote in two states.