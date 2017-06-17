FREE NEWSLETTER
True Friends! Courteney Cox Celebrates Birthday With Former Co-Stars And BFFs Jennifer Aniston And Lisa Kudrow

Nick Markus Posted On 06/17/2017
courteney cox jennifer aniston lisa kudrowSource: usmagazine.com

True friends are always by your side, especially on your birthday. That being said, former co-stars and longtime friends Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston are definitely BFFs even after all of this time. The three Friends stars celebrated Cox’s 53rd birthday recently, having a lot of fun in each other’s company.

The actresses went at Los Angeles’ acclaimed Chateau Marmont on the special day.

Jennifer Meyer, Sara Foster, and Molly McNearney were also there, as well as Aniston’s husband, Justin Theroux, and fellow star Jason Bateman.

One source revealed that Courteney’s rekindled flame Johnny McDaid of Snow Patrol showered her with many gifts.

All of the other guests arrived with undoubtedly great presents in hand as well.

One eyewitness went on to share that the group got a really long table by the garden and enjoyed a lengthy dinner and a few bottles of classy red wine.

‘They looked like they were having a lot of fun. Everyone was in high spirits, laughing and telling stories.’

Apparently, the celebrated woman moved seats a few times during the night so she could easily chat with all of her friends.

It’s clear that everybody enjoyed themselves considering the party only wrapped up around 1:30 AM.

He high spirits followed them on the way home as Cox and her lover rode in the same car with Aniston and hubby Theroux.

Are you surprised the famous Friends stars are still so close?

Happy Birthday, Courteney!

