True Blood Star Nelsan Ellis’ Funeral Will Be Held Open To The Public

Rest in Peace. Funeral services for Nelsan Ellis – the star of True Blood – who passed away on the 8th of July, will be open to the public, according to a statement from his family on Friday, July 14th.

A public viewing will be held from 6 to 9 pm on the 21st of July in the Country Club Hills of Illinois.

The funeral is scheduled for Saturday at the Holy Temple Cathedral in Harvey, Illinois.

Ellis was born in the city of Harvey, and grew up in the surrounding area, spending a majority of his life in the state of Illinois.

Everyone was aware of his talent right from the beginning, as the star was dedicated and committed to the arts.

The actor went to Thornbridge High School and attended Illinois State University before obtaining a scholarship to the Julliard School in New York where the performer took up acting.

I am so excited for the release of the new feature I'm starting in "Little Boxes" 🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿 . It was a pleasure working with the talented @robpaulmeyer. He is an amazing guy. 🙂🙂🙂 A post shared by Nelsan Ellis (@nelsanellisofficial) on Apr 14, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

Ellis rose to fame as Lafayette Reynolds whose character was a fearless and outspoken gay character.

Nelsan was a fan-favorite while on the HBO series, and he also had notable parts in The Help, The Butler, and Secretariat.

As CI readers know, the actor died from complications due to alcohol withdrawal, and he passed away at the young age of 39.

In their statement, they wrote, ” Nelsan has suffered from drug and alcohol abuse for years. After many stints in rehab, Nelsan attempted to withdraw from alcohol on his own.”

The statement went on to say that Nelsan was a “gentle, generous, and kind soul.”

He was a father, a son, a grandson, a brother, a nephew, and a great friend to everyone around him, and to those lucky enough to know the talented man.

Alcohol addiction is a serious condition that affects millions of Americans every year and Ellis was no exception.

He was allegedly ashamed of his addiction and rarely talked about it in his life. However, his family believes Nelsan would want others to learn from his demise. Despite his death, the actor has a large and loving family who will help in the raising of his son, Breson.