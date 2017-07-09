‘True Blood’ Co-Stars And Many Other Celebrities React To Nelsan Ellis’ Untimely Death

Not only his fans but also fellow celebrities took to social media to express their shock and sadness following Nelsan Ellis’ untimely death. The True Blood star passed away at the age of 39 after complications with heart failure.

His co-star in the 2011’s The Help Octavia Spencer is just one of the many celebrities who posted their condolences.

The actress posted a photo of Nelsan with the caption: ‘Just got word that we lost @nelsanellisofficial. #RIPNelsanEllis #brilliantactor My heart breaks for his kids and family.’

Carolyn Hennesy also released an official statement in which she expressed her regret about never having the chance to work with Nelsan during her time on True Blood.

‘He was one of the finest talents I have personally seen on that or any show,’ she added.

Actress Gabrielle Union was also ‘blown away’ by the tragic news.

‘My God, such a beautiful soul, and talented artist. Blown. Away. #RIP,’ Union tweeted.

In addition, a few of the man’s co-stars on True Blood took their time to commemorate their friend and actor.

Nelsan played the lovable Lafayette on the hit series.

One of the sweetest most talented men I've ever met. A terrible loss for all of us. Rest In… https://t.co/PgiUMuVzaZ — Kristin Bauer (@BauervanStraten) July 8, 2017

It was an utter privilege to work with the phenomenally talented and deeply kind soul .@OfficialNelsan I'm devastated by his untimely death. pic.twitter.com/If17csduHz — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) July 8, 2017

Other stars like Sam Trammell, Michael McMillian, Todd Lowe, Joe Manganiello, Chrissy Metz, Dulé Hill, Tika Sumpter, MichaelRaymond-James also took to social media to express their shock and sadness to find out about the actor’s untimely death.

It is without a doubt that the talented actor and great human being is going to be missed by many.

Advertisement

Rest in Peace, Nelsan Ellis!