Troublemaker Diva Jennifer Hudson Involved In Huge War With ‘The Voice’ Bosses For Promoting Her Company On The Show!

One insider has revealed that Hudson is well aware that she will never return to The Voice as a judge if she keeps it up but apparently, she couldn’t care less! As you may have heard, Jennifer Hudson has been bothering the execs at NBC a lot with her diva behavior and disregard for the rules.

As Hudson is fighting with the other judges, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Miley Cyrus to win the season, sources on set have revealed that she is at war with her bosses as well after the singer was told that she’s not welcome back.

‘The higher-ups at NBC told Jennifer she needs to stop using The Voice platform to promote and plug JHud Productions,’ the source explained.

However, instead of listening to their simple request, she did the complete opposite, seemingly out of spite!

Hudson took to social media to post a pic in which she plugged her production company while seated in her iconic The Voice chair!

Here at #Jhudproductions we take care of our own ! @nbcthevoice A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Nov 13, 2017 at 10:18am PST

‘It’s no longer a secret that there’s mad drama behind the scenes. Jennifer’s just a horrible person, and the other coaches learned that best way to deal with her is just to avoid her. Jennifer knows that Miley does not like her and that Miley and Blake are constantly talking s**t about her behind her back.’

She also knows that they’ll never ask her to come back after the horrible way she treated everybody but that doesn’t faze her at all!

Are you surprised to find out Jennifer Hudson is such a troublemaker diva?