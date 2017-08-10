Troubled Twin Peaks Star Tom Sizemore Confesses He Wanted To ‘Grab, F**K And Kill’ Ex-Girlfriend Juliette Lewis!

The struggling drug addict talked freely about many tough topics on a podcast. It is safe to say that what Tom Sizemore revealed was shocking!

The troubled actor admitted to wanting to ‘grab, f**k* and kill’ his former girlfriend, Juliette Lewis.

55-year-old Sizemore met the 44-year-old woman on the set of the classic 1994 Oliver Stone film Natural Born Killers.

On The Night Time Show podcast, the actor revealed that he slept with her then bought a house in which they moved together soon after.

He went on to state that their love affair was fueled by drugs and had its ups and downs.

Sizemore added that the girlfriend broke his nose on camera during an argument once but admitted he was ‘an a**hole’ and deserved it.

As the podcast host laughed at his confession, the Twin Peaks star began comparing Lewis to an animal

‘Look at her, she is a little wild feral f**king…look at her. Like a feral little lynx. Grab her, f**k her, and kill her,’ he shockingly said.

Aside from the disturbing relationship reveal, the man also opened up about Lindsay Lohan, saying he and the actress almost had a drug-fueled hook up when she was young but Lohan was too high to go all the way.

Sizemore spent time in a drug facility back in 2014, when he was caught on camera doing crystal meth.

Tying in with his violent confession regarding his former girlfriend, the man was also arrested and spent time in jail after being accused of domestic violence last year.