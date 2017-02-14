Troubled Mischa Barton Crashes U-Haul Moving Truck Into Building

Saturday night, Mischa Barton crashed a large U-Haul moving truck into an apartment building in West Hollywood.

The star of the O.C. decided to move out of the building where she has been living until recently. There she was already known by all the neighbors as being suicidal, and they even called 911 more than once in order to save her life just last month.

The actress moved all her belongings in the U-Haul truck and drove to another building located right below the Sunset Strip.

It appears as though she miscalculated the height of the carport at the building, as the top of the moving truck slammed into the overhead support beam and became stuck.

A video taken a few moments after the crash shows Barton shaken up, saying that everything she owns was in there.

The clip also shows Barton speaking with authorities in front of the moving truck and damaged building.

It is not clear why the actress decided to move out of her old building yet.

According to sources, the neighbors complained that she was disruptive “to the point cops were called every few months.”

On Friday, she was spotted taking a drive with a friend in her vintage convertible, as she had stepped out the day before to go to a bar in West Hollywood where she was “drinking and smoking until 3am”, according to an eyewitness.

The former OC star’s outing comes just weeks after she had a “meltdown” where two of her neighbors called 911 saying that Barton had threatened to kill herself.

“My downstairs neighbor is hysterically crying in the backyard and says she’s going to kill herself,” said a neighbor in a 911 tape.

“She’s screaming and she just keeps on saying ‘I want to die’ and then she’s like ‘I’m going to kill myself’ and then she just keeps on, yeah, it’s all nonsensical. But I’m very concerned.”

“They’ve been called there a bunch. They go see her at least every couple of months because she loses it.”

Another individual who called, this time a man, said: “I have a neighbor who’s on her back patio just screaming.”

“She’s saying that it’s all over, that everything is done and then just wailing. I mean, she’s hanging half over her back fence right now.”