Troubled Justin Bieber Boycotts The Grammy Awards!

Justin Bieber has decided that even if he wins any of the awards he is nominated in at this year’s Grammy Awards, he will not be there to receive it. The reason is quite simple – it’s not because he has anything else to do during that time, but because he wants to boycott the ceremony!

The famous singer is nominated in the Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year categories. Maybe it’s because the Bieber has already received a lot of recognition before that the whole show has become “irrelevant,” to him.

According to a source close to the pop star, “Justin is so over the Grammys. But he still wants to go wild with his pals to mark a great year, so he’s decided to throw his own party.”

Furthermore, it seems like he is not the only one who decided to ditch the awards show. Kanye West, Drake, and Frank Ocean are all expected to appear at Bieber’s private bash in West Hollywood instead of attending the big show.

“Delilah is his favorite nightspot and there are expecting to be some big names celebrating his success,” added the source.

As fans already know, this is not the first time Justin Bieber caused a scene at a big event.

In December of last year, the troubled star cost the Z100 Jingle Ball in NYC organizers at least $1 million after he refused to take the stage during his scheduled slot.

Bieber’s behavior has been worrying a lot of his friends and fans because he has been presenting signs that he is very close to a Kanye West-type breakdown! If we think that the star even punched a fan in the face not too long ago, then it’s clear that he needs help before it’s too late.