‘Trolls,’ Your Kids’ New Favorite Movie, Is Getting A Sequel

Ah yes, remember the halcyon days of 2013 when our kids forced us to sit through Frozen over and over and listen to the never-ending soundtrack for hours on end? I’m willing to bet you still have a little post-traumatic stress disorder whenever you hear Elsa break into “Let It Go.”

Now we all long for that bygone era as our kids have started popping in that Trolls DVD grandma and grandpa bought them, or cranking up the volume each time they hear Justin Timberlake singing “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

Well, get used to it; DreamWorks just announced Trolls 2 will arrive in theaters on April 10, 2020.

In fairness, Trolls was much better than it had any right to be. When it was first announced that an animated film based on those wild-haired troll dolls from the 1960s (and their brief resurgence in the 1990s) was in the works, you couldn’t have been blamed for rolling your eyes.

There’s been a surprising trend in the past few years where animated films based on licensed kids’ toys have someone managed to employ enough talent to put out some pretty spectacular films. I still remember griping for months at how asinine it was to make a movie about Legos.

Who knew The Lego Movie would turn out to be one of the funniest films of the past decade? On a similar note, The Angry Birds Movie came out about five years too late but it was also pretty darned entertaining. I’m already beginning to question my disgust regarding Sony’s upcoming Emoji Movie.

At any rate, DreamWorks has officially greenlit a sequel to Trolls, which is not surprising considering it made over $339 million at the box office. Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake will reprise their roles as Poppy and Branch, respectively.

No doubt Timberlake will also be hard at work on another earworm to try and top the aforementioned “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” which earned a Best Song nomination at this week’s Oscar ceremony.