Tristan Thomson Threatens To Leave Khloe Kardashian If She Doesn’t Act Like A Mom To His Son

According to sources close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars, Khloe Kardashian’s man is ready to dump her if she is not willing to play stepmother to his son. Despite the fact that Khloe has been dreaming of becoming a mom for quite a long time, she doesn’t seem to be showing a lot of maternal instinct.

We have learned that the 33-year-old reality TV star and her basketball player boyfriend have been fighting recently due to the fact that, according to Tristan, Khloe hasn’t tried to bond with his infant son, Prince.

‘He is fed up with her ‘loving to death’ her own nieces and nephews, but she acts as if like Prince does not exist,’ the insider explained.

As fans may remember, Khloe did not cope too well with the fact that her boyfriend became a father to the now 8-month-old baby with his ex Jordy Craig.

However, if she wants to keep him by her side and even marry him as she has allegedly been planning, Khloe needs to step up her parenting game or at least pay a little more attention to Thompson’s baby.

The insider did defend her by saying that it is a little bit awkward to step over Jordy’s toes.

Khloe believes that it is bad enough that she was the one to steal away her baby daddy and taking away her son would be even worse.

It’s just an all around weird situation for her, but Tristan doesn’t care – if Kardashian is not willing to act like a stepmom to his child, he will leave her.