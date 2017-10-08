Tristan Thompson’s Girlfriend Khloe Kardashian Is A Big Problem For His Teammate LeBron James

LeBron James is not a fan of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and now reports have surfaced claiming that he is not big on his teammate, Tristan Thompson’s future baby mama either.

Poor Khloe Kardashian, she has her work cut out for her to be on James’ good side.

According to a well-known media outlet, the iconic basketball star thinks that his teammate is crazy to be with one of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters.

The insider claimed James was furious that the KUWTK film crew recently marched in during his team’s workout.

The person shared: “LeBron was pissed about outsiders coming into his work home and sticking a camera in his face — that is so not cool. Apparently, the camera crew had permission to film, but not from him or the rest of the team. All of the Cavs have been roasting Tristan about dating Khloe, pretty much from day one, but LeBron has been particularly scornful.”

The NBA source claimed James fears that Miss Kardashian will be the downfall of Thompson.

The individual added that James wants no part in the scandals and drama that the Kardashians are famous for.

The insider reveals: “He regularly ‘jokes’ about the Kardashian curse, and warns Tristan that his career will go the same way as Lamar and Kris Humphries if he is not careful.Tristan just brushes it off though and ignores the teasing. He loves Khloe and knows that she is so much more than just reality TV fodder. But LeBron thinks he is crazy getting involved in that family, and he does not want to be involved in all their drama, especially when it encroaches on his work time.”

A friend of Thompson said he is embarrassed by the situation and went on to say: “Part of Tristan loves being in the spotlight, but he promised LeBron and the team that Khloe and her reality show would not be a distraction. Now that the camera crews have bombed with his team, Tristan fears he may have to decide what is more important. He cannot keep both his teammates and his girlfriend Khloe happy. Tristan feels he is in a lose-lose situation.”

Indeed, there is no way he can win in this mess.