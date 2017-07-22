Tristan Thompson Was Super Protective Of Khloe Kardashian On Date Night After She Was Trolled Online

Tristan Thompson looked out for Khloe Kardashian on a romantic date night just after she has been trying to deal with online trolls. Check out all the details of their time together.

Tristan went all out to protect her on a dinner date after the reality star was criticized online. The news came that O.J. Simpson who many speculate that is Khloe’s birth father will be released from prison.

‘Khloe and Tristan got here late, just before closing, and they were here until after midnight,’ a restaurant staffer confessed.

‘They were taking their time; it wasn’t just a quick dinner. They ordered a lot of food, appetizers, pasta, and tiramisu. Tristan must have done the eating though because Khloe was wearing a skin tight black dress and her stomach was flat as a board when she left.’

According to the source, it looked like even with all the drama, the couple appeared to be in a good mood.

Both of them were friendly with everyone, and they even took a few pics with the fans.

‘When they were on their way out Tristan was holding Khloe’s hand and being super protective, he seemed proud to have her on his arm.’

This couple has been making headlines with their serious relationship for a while now, and they have also been looking to the possibility of moving in together.

They have supported each other through many tough times, including Tristan’s loss at the NBA finals and Khloe’s brother Rob Kardashian’s current public feud with his ex Blac Chyna.

Khloe has been working very hard promoting her Good American jeans line and since Tristan’s basketball season ended he has been spending his time taking the beauty on lots of dates.

They also take part in everyday activities, and they stay fit by working out together on a regular basis. It’s great that Tristan is so protective of her when she needs it the most.