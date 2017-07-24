Tristan Thompson Is Looking To Rent A Love Nest For Khloe Kardashian Sleepovers

Tristan Thompson is so crazy about Khloe Kardashian that he wants to rent a love nest, especially for the romantic sleepovers. Check out the details of their living situation!

Khloe and Tristan are about to take a big step in their relationship. The couple who was recently spotted house hunting has decided to temporarily live together just to test the waters before diving in head first.

‘They’re not planning on buying a house together anytime soon, but Tristan is looking to rent a place in LA,’ a source said.

‘He needs somewhere to stay when he’s not playing and training. Even though he’s crazy about Khloe, he still really likes his own space and decor.’

Living together is more of a commitment than getting married because you have to agree on lots of things such as who gets TV time or who gets to shower first before work.

We are joking of course. All these are worth when you are in love.

‘Khloe is staying with Tristan almost every night anyway so why not find a mutual place? They are super serious and even trying for a baby. He definitely sees a future with her,’ admitted the same insider.

Since we already know that the couple is in the love making business, it definitely makes sense that they want to live together in a house with some extra room for the kids.

Khloe thinks that Tristan has the perfect genes and any child they would make would be amazing.

She has always wanted to start a family, even in her past romance with Lamar Odom. She dealt with fertility issues a while ago, but she went to a specialist for help and reportedly looked into IVF treatment.