Tristan Thompson Gives Khloe Kardashian An Unfair Ultimatum: Ditch Your Loser Brother Rob Or Else!

The reality TV star is caught between her boyfriend and her sibling. According to sources close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars, Khloe’s significant other, Tristan Thompson gave her an unfair ultimatum – ditch her ‘loser’ brother Rob Kardashian, or else it’s over!

The lovers are currently looking for a new home together in Los Angeles, but it seems like an issue has made its way between them.

We have learned that, while Khloe’s ex Lamar Odom was quite close to Rob, her current boyfriend Tristan is not a big fan of her troubled only brother.

Rob’s revenge porn scandal with baby mama Blac Chyna did nothing to change his opinion – in fact, it reinforced it.

‘Khloe is desperate to keep an eye on Rob, particularly since he is borderline suicidal, and she was hoping Tristan would be game to join in the help plan. But let’s just say Tristan is not a fan. He sees Rob as an over privileged loser who is draining his family dry, and it would be hard to get anyone to disagree. He depends on her in an unhealthy way, and she is desperately worried what would happen if she was not there,’ one insider dished.

Fans certainly know that Khloe really likes Tristan and she is ready for the next step in their relationship, but she is also very dedicated to her family, so we are sure it’s really hard for her to give up on Rob.

It’s definitely a tough call for the 33-year-old Khloe Kardashian.

Insiders claim that she would like to settle down with Tristan and start a family.

But is she ready to abandon her brother completely to get her way?

Advertisement

What do you think the reality TV star should do? Is Rob a lost cause or should Khloe stay by his side until he fixes his ways?