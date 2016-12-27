Tristan Thomas Was Officially Inducted into The Kardashian Family over The Weekend

You know you’ve been accepted into a family when the mother of the family buys you a gift. You know you’ve been accepted into the Kardashian pack when members of the family gift you expensive presents, especially, Kris Jenner, the mother of the pack. That’s exactly what happened to Tristan this Christmas weekend.

Advertisement

Kris Jenner inundated Tristan with gifts over the weekend, which he visibly enjoyed. She hooked him up with an unreleased Louis Vuitton bag (expensive *cough*) along with a fancy looking cigar ashtray. Khloe Kardashian, Tristan’s boo, commented that Kris had fallen in love with him. Can a Kardashian fall in love with me already?

Not to be outdone by her mom, Khloe brought out the big guns. She gifted him a crazy expensive and beautiful timepiece — a rose gold nautilus by Patek Philipp, which usually retails from anywhere between $49,000 to $85,000!!!! If that wasn’t enough, she paired it with a beautiful diamond encrusted smiley bracelet from Lorraine Schwartz. The Kardashian pack wasn’t playing games this Christmas, and it definitely looks like they want to keep Tristan around for a long time.

Source: Instagram

The 32 year old reality TV star also brought along numerous wrapped presents with her including a painting of herself and a nameplate choker from her half-sister Kylie Jenner.

Khloe also got some surprise swag from Jennifer Lopez – a killer pair of Giuseppe for Jennifer Lopez stilettos. Who knew they were friends? The multi-talented Lopez hand wrote a letter to Khloe saying that she looks SO amazing, and that she should get some revenge in her new shoes.

Advertisement

We are pretty sure Lopez was referencing Khloe’s upcoming E! show, Revenge Body. The reality star looked giddy as she read the message, squealing that she was dying, as J.Lo thinks she looks amazing. We wish we had celebrity friends too.