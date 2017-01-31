Triple Joy for Pharrell Williams And Helen Lasichanh

Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh are more than happy after they welcomed to their family, not one, not two, but three babies! The 43-years old singer’s rep chose not to reveal the kids’ names or sexes, but confirmed that Pharrell’s wife and children are “healthy and happy.”

Advertisement

Pharrell and Helen got married back 2013 and were already the proud parents of an eight-year-old son, named Rocket.

The little guy will now have three siblings to play with and take care of when they grow older, so we’re convinced that he’s more than just happy right now!

A few months ago, when he already knew that three more babies would make his life beautiful, Pharrell looked incredibly joyful, and you could see sparkles in his eyes.

The “Happy” singer declared that he loves kids and wants his children to embrace his words of wisdom.

Last year, he spoke about Rocket and how he wants his boy to grow up. The 43-years old singer and producer said that humility and loyalty are the keys to becoming a great person and that his son needs to learn these qualities.

Pharrell afterward praised his kid, finding him really talented, smart and bright. Normal things for a father to say about his son, if you ask us.

He was also convinced that Rocket gets why he’s trying to implement these things on him and that his boy will turn up to be a great person.

As a side note, Pharrell Williams is a very appreciated artist and his name is often associated with big brands. Recently, we found out that he will be the first-ever male to model in a Chanel handbag campaign.

Advertisement

With so many things on his agenda, we’re wondering how much time will he spend with his family in the near future…