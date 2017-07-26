‘Trial Of The Century’ Witness Kato Kaelin Could Move In With O.J. Simpson For New Reality TV Show!

Now that the disgraced sportsman is soon to be released, his former houseguest has also been thrust into the spotlight. It looks like O.J. is not the only one benefiting from his upcoming return to the public sphere. The felon’s former houseguest Kato Kaelin might get freed from obscurity as well.

According to insiders, Kaelin, whose surfer looks and charisma made him a star during Simpson’s murder trial, has been approached for interviews.

In addition, the man is apparently also considered for a reality show that would see him moving in with Simpson once again after all of these years.

Kaelin revealed that he was offered around $3 million to appear on the show, but he claims money is no object when it comes to living with O.J. again.

‘I cannot mention who floated that offer, but I can tell you I told my representatives to remind me to never work with those people on anything they do ever again. Absolutely not. Never at any price. I could not live with that,’ Kaelin stated.

The man has also gone on record that he believes Simpson is guilty of the double murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

Kaelin also explained that he has no idea how O.J. will cope with his newfound freedom or how he’ll be able to return to showbiz.

‘His glory days are far behind him now. He will be an ex-con. Younger people know him from a series of unflattering true crime TV specials. My guess is he will write a book about his time in prison,’ the former housemate added.

