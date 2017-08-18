Trey Songz Pleads Guilty To Two Misdemeanors

It looks like Trey Songz – AKA Tremaine Neverson – got himself into some trouble, and this time it’s not anything to do with Halle Berry! E! News confirmed today the 32-year-old R & B singer, pleaded guilty to not one but two misdemeanor charges of disturbing the public.

And what did he do exactly?

Apparently, his arrest occurred because he wouldn’t get off the stage at the Joe Louis Arena on the 28th of December 2016.

When Songz was performing with other artists including, Young M.A., as well as Lil’ Yachty, organizers told him his time on the stage was coming to a close, so he freaked out.

Sources from the Detroit Police Department claim the singer became aggressive and visibly aggravated.

He grabbed microphones as well as monitors from the stage and started chucking them off into the crowd.

An insider said to E! News the Detroit Police attempted to de-escalate the situation but the singer continued to snap out.

Because of his actions, he was summarily arrested then taken into custody for the destruction of property and resisting arrest.

He stood in front of the court the following morning and was released on a bond of $25,000.

Lucky for Trey, he was given the option of pleading guilty and avoiding several convictions.

Trey took part in a plea deal, where the charges of resisting and obstructing justice, as well as aggravated assault were alleviated.

Unfortunately, for the singer, he was sentenced to 18 months of probation. If that isn’t bad enough, Songz has to take classes for anger management and will submit to screenings for substance abuse as well as pay restitution for his crimes. Hopefully, Trey learned from his mistakes and won’t do it again. However, we can’t help but wonder what is his side of the story?