Trey Songz Made Himself A Little Too Available For Halle Berry – Says He “Slid In To Her DM’s”

Trey Songz isn’t unique. The vast majority of heterosexual men would probably date Halle Berry; he isn’t alone there. Unlike other men though, he had the courage to take a step towards intimacy with the Academy Award-winning actress and made her aware of his interest.

The singer used Twitter to share with his fans that he recently slid in the 50-year-old actresses DM’s and urged all of his followers to “pray to God” she responds.

He wrote in the tweet below, “Just slid in @halleberry dm’s for the culture, but really just for me. Pray to God she respond.”

Just slid in @halleberry dm's for the culture, but really just for me. Pray to God she respond. 🙏🏾 — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) July 25, 2017

Will Halle hit ’em up? Maybe she will, you never know, that’s the purpose of trying.

It’s possible Halle is available at the moment, as the star recently split with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez back in 2016.

Halle also dated the male-model Gabriel Aubry, who once went out with Kim Kardashian after a Laker’s game.

At the time, sources at People Magazine claimed Halle was super upset over it because “she didn’t want a reality star in her daughter’s life.”

During this time, Halle and Gale were fighting over custody of their daughter, Nahla.

After their long custody battle, a judge ordered Berry to pay Aubry $16,000 per month in child support!

With that in mind, maybe the Monster’s Ball actress is more concerned over the health of her family, and not securing another man who could possibly cause more drama.

She hasn’t responded to Trey yet, but it could also be because she’s merely too busy promoting her upcoming movie, Kidnap. Will we see Trey and Halle get together for at least one night? We just have to wait and see.