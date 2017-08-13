FREE NEWSLETTER
Lifestyle

Travis Scott’s Birthday Treat For Kylie Jenner Revealed; See How He Made Her Happy!

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/13/2017
Travis Scott's Birthday Treat For Kylie Jenner Revealed; See How He Made Her Happy!

Travis Scott had something pretty cool in mind when he planned out Kylie Jenner’s 20th birthday. Check out all the details about the birthday treats that Travis sprung on Kylie!

Kylie rang in her 20th year in a chill way and all this thanks to her boyfriend, Travis.

The rapper set up a private movie screening in LA on August 10 for Kylie, her sister, Khloe Kardashian, her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and Kylie’s close friends like Jordyn Woods and Malika Haqq.

 

A Calabasas insider knows all the details on the birthday celebration and it sounds like it was truly a night to remember!

‘Travis treated Kylie to an intimate private screening of Halle Barry‘s film Kidnap at the Cinepolis on August 10,’ the insider confessed.

‘The film is not even being shown at the theater near Calabasas, so Travis arranged for them to make special accommodations for Kylie and a group of close friends and family to watch the film in their plush, intimate digs. He spent $1,500 for the chill kick back and had no problem paying for popcorn and Red Vines.’

He also gifted Kylie with a gorgeous golden butterfly chain, a birthday cake and a performance by a string orchestra!

 

The extra effort that he made for her has brought a huge smile to Kylie’s face. On more than one occasion Travis proved that he is ready to do anything for her to make her happy.

‘The date night wasn’t as extravagant or expensive as their outings usually are, but money wasn’t important to Kylie,’ continued the same source.

‘She appreciated the gesture and the love that Travis showed her by putting all of this together. Plus, she has been working so hard lately on her business that a nice, relaxing night with her man and her family is exactly what the doctor ordered.’ We are delighted that she had such a lovely birthday celebration.

