Travis Scott Wants To Know If He Just A Pawn In Kylie Jenner And Tyga Love Game

Kylie Jenner is driving the men in her life crazy, and she does not even do anything special to get this result, she is that good and impressive, allegedly, of course.

Advertisement

A few weeks ago, the 19-year-old reality television star dumped rapper Tyga after a three-year on-and-off relationship. She put an end to the romance because she wanted to be with someone more driving and ambitious.

The father of one tried to get her back, and when he realized it was not working, he decided to make a move on Jordan Ozuna, a social media personality who briefly dated pop superstar Justin Bieber.

Jenner got a bit jealous and decided to seriously flirt with 24-year-old “Go Off” rapper Travis Scott. Tyga got desperate after reading all the headlines about the new couple and made another attempt to win his old flame back.

There is no indication that Jenner is feeling all of the things that Tyga has been doing on the low to reunite with her.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 26, 2017 at 10:20pm PDT

However, what is clear is that her rumored boyfriend, Scott, is finding the situation overwhelming. He is reportedly wondering if all of this is real or he is being used in the twisted game of romance gone wrong.

Scott has been making moves to protect himself in this love triangle. An insider said: “Travis has asked Kylie to unfollow Tyga on all of her social media as a way to let him know that she’s serious about him and not just using him to piss Tyga off.”

Moreover, if this is just a game for Jenner, Scott will not handle it well. The source added: “That would really upset Travis. He’s hoping Kylie’s not that girl. He doesn’t think she is. He refuses to believe that. That would really crush his spirits if he learned Kylie’s just using him as a pawn in her twisted revenge game on Tyga.”

Advertisement

According to our sources, Jenner and Tyga feel like soulmates deep inside, and they will probably get back together at some point in the future.