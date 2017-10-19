Travis Scott Showered Kylie Jenner With Affection During Their Double Date With Kendall Jenner And Blake Griffin

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott recently went on a double date with Kendall Jenner and her rumored new boyfriend, Blake Griffin. Check out more details on their outing.

Kylie and Kendall were on a double date to Universal Studios to take in the Halloween festivities together with their guys, Travis Scott and Blake Griffin.

‘They looked like an all-American pair of couples walking through the park, holding hands, and with their arms around each other,’ an eyewitness at the park confessed.

‘Travis and Kylie looked happy, in love and cuddling. Travis was all over Kylie with lots of kissing, sweetly pulling her tight, grabbing her butt and gazing into her eyes. It was obvious he couldn’t get enough of her.’

Our insider went on to add that Kylie got spooked by the park’s scares but Travis made sure she felt safe afterward.

The insider went on to confess that ‘At one point Kylie was practically crying she got so scared, and Travis calmed her down like a gentleman.’

‘Anyone who might have been watching all these guys could tell they had a strong connection and he cares for her. Kendall looked equally happy to be with Blake, and she was holding him tightly as they walked through the haunted mazes in the park. The girls screamed and grabbed onto their guys, and they all laughed together; it was all lovely and romantic,’ the same source continued to say about the outing.

And if we are speaking of getting into the holiday spirit, we are also hearing that Kylie and her sister Khloe Kardashian are planning to unveil their baby bumps on their family Christmas cards. This would be the coolest thing ever!

‘The Kardashian Christmas card is something that is very important for Kris Jenner,’ another insider shared. ‘Kris wants to take everyone’s excitement and use this year’s card to be the reveal of all the pregnancies in the family.’