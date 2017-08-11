Travis Scott Joins Kylie Jenner And Family For Low-Key Birthday Celebration At The Movies

Kylie Jenner’s 20th birthday party was a quite low key celebration. Her boyfriend, Travis Scott did join in on the special movie night though.

Things seem to be getting serious between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott because even if she didn’t throw a huge party for her 20th birthday, he was still by her side on the big night.

Kylie and her sister, Khloe Kardashian along with Koko’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and friends like Jordyn Woods and Malika Haqq, hit Cinepolis movie theater for a low-key night, and it seems like Travis fit right in with the group.

At the end of the night, Travis and Kylie left in the same car together, and even if they tried to avoid the paparazzi, cameras still caught them side by side in the front seat of his vehicle.

This is the first birthday that Kylie spends with Travis, and even if their relationship is quite new, he definitely went all-out to make her feel special.

On August 9th, he joined the Kardashians and Kylie’s close friends for an intimate surprise party, and he managed to surprise her with flowers and a huge string orchestra.

Last year, Kylie threw a huge party at the club for her birthday, then she went on an exotic vacation with her friends, but things seem quite different this year.

On the other hand, who knows, maybe she will continue the celebration also after the weekend.

There was still a thing that was not missing at all on Kylie’s 20th birthday, and these were her sexy new photos.

She shared some pics on Instagram from two separate lingerie shoots, and they are hotter than ever. In one, she wears a sheer, yellow bra and underwear set, and in the other, she poses with a motorcycle in pink undergarments. Good job, girl!