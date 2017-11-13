Travis Scott ‘Desperate’ To Spend Time With Pregnant Girlfriend Kylie While On Tour, But She Likes Her Alone Time!

According to new reports, rapper Travis Scott is suffering without Kylie Jenner by his side while on tour, and he’s been begging his pregnant girlfriend to join him on the road. However, it looks like the reality TV star has ideas of her own about how to occupy her time.

Since the couple found out they are going to be parents, they haven’t really even spent much time in each other’s company.

That being said, it looks like Kylie is completely fine with that!

The one desperate to hang out with his significant other is actually Travis who also wants to make sure he will be there when she gives birth.

‘After traveling to be with him during shows in Boston, London, and Las Vegas, Travis’ now pleading with Kylie to travel on tour with him all the time. With his baby growing every day inside her belly, Kylie’s constantly changing, and Travis wants to be with her to hold her at night and take care of her, but his career obligations are interfering,’ one source close to the Kardashian clan revealed.

Scott is still in the sweet honeymoon phase of their relationship, but the younger Jenner sister loves her independence.

‘[Travis] loves when she is with him, especially out in public. Travis is proud of his gorgeous girl, and he loves flaunting her around. Unfortunately, it’s simply not how Kylie rolls,’ the insider added, explaining that Kylie is enjoying her time alone at home, especially now that she is expecting.