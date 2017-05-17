Travis Scott And Quavo’s Collaboration Track To Be Released Beyonce-Style!

Managing to pull off a surprise album release is one of those things only artists like Beyonce can do. It looks like Travis Scott and Quavo have decided to follow her example despite the fact that it’s quite a risky move.

As we have seen from past sudden, unannounced releases like those of Queen Bey and Rihanna, the secret to succeeding despite not having that promotional time before the release is to have a dedicated fan base that follows the star’s every move.

With that being said, it’s safe to say that Travis Scott has big chances to succeed considering how much attention he’s been getting in recent months.

Recently, the 25 years old rapper spoke about his well-awaited collab with Quavo and hinted that their joint project would be released sooner than expected.

“The Quavo album is coming soon,” Scott stated, trying to keep the info to a minimum as to not ruin the surprise release.

“I’m dropping new music soon. You know how I do it though: I like surprises,” he added mysteriously.

The artist has talked about his collaboration with Quavo in the past as well, claiming that he just knows the song will be “smash.”

In addition, Scott also released a preview of two of his songs during an April radio appearance.

The snippets built the fans’ anticipation, who now cannot wait to hear the whole thing.

But while Scott has been doing his best to keep the new releases a secret, Quavo has already posted three new tracks on his SoundCloud account.

It looks like the two are most likely going to “pull a Beyonce” very soon so stay tuned and keep up with their social media, or you might just miss the release.

Are you excited to listen to Travis Scott and Quavo’s collaboration track?