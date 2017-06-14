FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
bernice burgos kenya moore caitlyn jenner megyn kelly blake shelton chris brown paula abdul kanye west drake angelina jolie brad pitt bella thorne jimmy kimmel amber rose t.i. Eddie Cibrian jenelle evans joseline hernandez kandi burruss amber portwood kourtney kardashian
Home » Entertainment

Traveling With Young Girls, Yacht Parties And No Strings Attached Dating: Inside Tarek El Moussa’s Bachelor Life Without Christina

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 06/14/2017
0
0


tarek el moussaSource: youtube.com

Although Christina El Moussa stated that she was in a good spot during the divorce from former husband and babies daddy Tarek El Moussa, it turns out that the man doesn’t really feel the same way. In fact, according to a source close to the Flip or Flop star, Tarek has just now started to be happy.

‘Honestly Tarek is the happiest he has ever been. When he is not with his kids — which is the most important part of his life — he has been living life to the fullest,’ shared the insider.

The bachelor has been traveling to Panama, Costa Rica, Florida, New York City, Canada and back and also loves to invite his squad on his yacht for fun, relaxing weekend parties.

Bond…. #Jamesbond😂😂 I told you it was #Jamesbond #Sh**!!!! Amazing views!! I was gonna drive but…figured…. why not!!!

A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on

He’s surrounded himself with positive and loving friends that have helped Tarek get over the nasty divorce and taught him to really enjoy his life.

At theee old ball game ⚾️ #yankees

A post shared by Alyssa Gonzales (@alyssagon) on

It was previously reported that Tarek flew to New York City along with two younger women earlier this week.

In addition, Tarek told Andy Cohen during an interview that he has started dating again but nothing too serious as he is trying to enjoy his life as a bachelor.

One thing is certain – Christina is the last thing on his mind and does not care about her.

Tarek is too busy to enjoy his freedom with his awesome friends for that!

When your squad consists of all dads… GANGS ALL HERE! 👨‍👧‍👧👨‍👧‍👧

A post shared by Ali Green 💚 (@itsaligreen) on

As fans may remember, Tarek and Christina announced their split after last May a huge fight took place between them.

The fight ended up with police coming to their propriety after Tarek ran into the woods with a gun.

Advertisement

Do you believe Tarek is really over Christina?

Post Views: 0

Read more about christina el moussa tarek el moussa flip or flop

Advertisement

You may also like
Christina El Moussa On A Date With Her New Man!
06/10/2017
Tarek El Moussa Is “Grateful” Son Is Safe After Being Hospitalized For Falling In Pool!
05/24/2017
Child Services Paid Christina El Moussa A Visit Regarding Her Son’s Safety!
05/23/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *