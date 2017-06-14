Traveling With Young Girls, Yacht Parties And No Strings Attached Dating: Inside Tarek El Moussa’s Bachelor Life Without Christina

Although Christina El Moussa stated that she was in a good spot during the divorce from former husband and babies daddy Tarek El Moussa, it turns out that the man doesn’t really feel the same way. In fact, according to a source close to the Flip or Flop star, Tarek has just now started to be happy.

‘Honestly Tarek is the happiest he has ever been. When he is not with his kids — which is the most important part of his life — he has been living life to the fullest,’ shared the insider.

Such #BEAUTIFUL views in NYC with the absolute best team in the world! #Yankees game tomorrow then going on the @bravoandy radio show #Wednesday!!! Having the time of my life!!! Just #LOVE #NYC!!! A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Jun 5, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

The bachelor has been traveling to Panama, Costa Rica, Florida, New York City, Canada and back and also loves to invite his squad on his yacht for fun, relaxing weekend parties.

Bond…. #Jamesbond😂😂 I told you it was #Jamesbond #Sh**!!!! Amazing views!! I was gonna drive but…figured…. why not!!! A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Apr 30, 2017 at 9:21pm PDT

He’s surrounded himself with positive and loving friends that have helped Tarek get over the nasty divorce and taught him to really enjoy his life.

At theee old ball game ⚾️ #yankees A post shared by Alyssa Gonzales (@alyssagon) on Jun 6, 2017 at 5:07pm PDT

It was previously reported that Tarek flew to New York City along with two younger women earlier this week.

In addition, Tarek told Andy Cohen during an interview that he has started dating again but nothing too serious as he is trying to enjoy his life as a bachelor.

Had to do the black and white!!! So much history with the #yankees!! Can't wait to bring home all the memorabilia to my ❤️'s Tay and Bray!! I absolutely freaking #love #NYC!!!!…. A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Jun 6, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

One thing is certain – Christina is the last thing on his mind and does not care about her.

Tarek is too busy to enjoy his freedom with his awesome friends for that!

When your squad consists of all dads… GANGS ALL HERE! 👨‍👧‍👧👨‍👧‍👧 A post shared by Ali Green 💚 (@itsaligreen) on May 29, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

As fans may remember, Tarek and Christina announced their split after last May a huge fight took place between them.

The fight ended up with police coming to their propriety after Tarek ran into the woods with a gun.

Do you believe Tarek is really over Christina?