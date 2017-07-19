Traumatized Abby Lee Miller Confesses: ‘I Probably Won’t Survive’ Jail

The reality TV star is aware she has made a lot of mistakes, and she regrets them all. In an exclusive interview with Lifetime TV, Abby Lee Miller, who is currently serving her 366-day sentence, opened up about her fears, admitting she probably won’t be able to survive behind bars.

In the promo for the interview, Miller talked about how she panicked just thinking about the sentence negatively impacting her career.

But despite that, the woman still feels proud of what she accomplished on Dance Moms.

‘I gave kids a new life. No one can take that away from me. No one,’ she stated.

As fans of the hit show may already be aware, Abby Lee Miller started her sentence last week.

Abby is supposed to remain behind bars for a year and a day, but various sources are skeptical she will serve her full sentence.

‘I am afraid of being physically abused or raped. I have to stay busy. If I thought about it every day, I would just sit around and cry,’ Miller said back in April.

Aside from her prison sentence, the reality star was also made to pay a $40K fine and $120K judgment charge.

Meanwhile, we have learned that Abby is already miserable in prison.

According to an inmate, the woman has been forced to clean toilets for only 12 cents an hour.

Besides, it looks like her fears may be coming true considering she’s ‘already making some serious enemies on the inside.’

The diva can’t do anything about it aside from staying in her bunk and complaining all day.

Dance Moms: Abby Tells All airs July 25 and Dance Moms premieres August 1 — both at 9 P.M. ET on Lifetime.