“Transracial” Rachel Dolezal Thinks She And Caitlyn Jenner Are Very Similar!

Controversial Rachel Dolezal has recently revealed that she believes she has a lot in common with Caitlyn Jenner and although her reasoning may be ridiculous she is not at all afraid to claim their stories are very similar.

The former NAACP leader talked about her upcoming memoir, In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World.

But what shocked many people was the fact that she chose to compare herself with the transgendered star.

In fact, she believes many people “have drawn that parallel,” adding that the both of them have suffered similar public struggles.

What?

“And I want to be careful because certainly, every category of our identity is, you know, with its own unique circumstances and challenges,” Dolezal stated.

Despite the fact that she should have stopped there, she added that there is similarity between them because both of them had trouble identifying with their outer appearance and both had to go though the stigma that comes with identity change in today’s society.

She added that many people will never see past her birth race!

As you may already know, two years ago, Dolezal’s family revealed the truth about her being born white. Up until then, the public was led to believe that she was, in fact, African-American. The shocking reveal ruined her career.

“Actually, race has been, to some extent, less biological than gender,” she went on with her comparison to Jenner.

Although most of us today understand that gender is not biological or even binary, Dolezal thinks it’s weird there is still a stigma against her for “pretending” to be black when “race isn’t biological, either.”

“I believe that the word transracial has become socially useful in describing racial fluidity and identity.”

