FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
caitlyn jenner chris evans prince charles kate middleton Lee Daniels alec baldwin prince ed sheeran rachel dolezal scarlett johansson angelina jolie elaine paige gwyneth paltrow elton john meghan markle lisa marie presley prince william selena gomez christina el moussa prince harry tom cruise
Home » Lifestyle

“Transracial” Rachel Dolezal Thinks She And Caitlyn Jenner Are Very Similar!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 04/04/2017
0
108 Views
0


dolezal jennerSource: bostonglobe.com

Controversial Rachel Dolezal has recently revealed that she believes she has a lot in common with Caitlyn Jenner and although her reasoning may be ridiculous she is not at all afraid to claim their stories are very similar.

The former NAACP leader talked about her upcoming memoir, In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World.

But what shocked many people was the fact that she chose to compare herself with the transgendered star.

In fact, she believes many people “have drawn that parallel,” adding that the both of them have suffered similar public struggles.

What?

“And I want to be careful because certainly, every category of our identity is, you know, with its own unique circumstances and challenges,” Dolezal stated.

Despite the fact that she should have stopped there, she added that there is similarity between them because both of them had trouble identifying with their outer appearance and both had to go though the stigma that comes with identity change in today’s society.

She added that many people will never see past her birth race!

As you may already know, two years ago, Dolezal’s family revealed the truth about her being born white. Up until then, the public was led to believe that she was, in fact, African-American. The shocking reveal ruined her career.

“Actually, race has been, to some extent, less biological than gender,” she went on with her comparison to Jenner.

Although most of us today understand that gender is not biological or even binary, Dolezal thinks it’s weird there is still a stigma against her for “pretending” to be black when “race isn’t biological, either.”

“I believe that the word transracial has become socially useful in describing racial fluidity and identity.”

Advertisement

Do you agree with Rachel Dolezal that racial identity can be fluid just like gender identity?

Post Views: 108


Read more about caitlyn jenner rachel dolezal lgbtq

You may also like
The Walking Dead Star Daniel Newman Comes Out! – “Be Proud To Be Yourself!”
04/03/2017
Caitlyn Jenner Will Paint An Unflattering Picture Of Kris And The Kardashians In ‘The Secrets Of My Life’ Book: Report
03/30/2017
Rachel Dolezal Tells Savannah Guthrie That She Is Black, Broke And Not African-American On ‘Today’ Show
03/27/2017
Advertisement

Read Next
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *