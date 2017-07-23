FREE NEWSLETTER
Trans Adult Film Star Mia Isabella Attacks Tyga For Lying About Relationship In Interview: “You Threatened Suicide!”

Ricki Mathers Posted On 07/23/2017
Mia IsabellaSource: M Star News

Tyga visited “The Breakfast Club” last week to clear up a few things, one being that he never dated a transgender person. The rumored ex in question was adult film star Mia Isabella who decided to hit back via Twitter.

Since Tyga began dating Kylie Jenner over two years ago, his life became a three ring circus. Paparazzi followed his every move and gossip spread like wildfire.

One of the most popular speculations about the former Young Money rapper was that he was caught sleeping with Mia Isabella – a trans model and porn actress.

In his recent stop at “The Breakfast Club,” Charlamagne tha God straight out asked if he has ever slept with a transgender person before to which he responded that he hasn’t.

Mia Isabella took to Twitter to reveal her side of things.

The 31-year-old said that she stood up for Tyga and refused press for him out of love and respect. She also mentioned that once he caught wind of the accusations, he threatened suicide.

Isabella goes on to tease that if “T” continues publicly lying, she will make a phone call to have interviews done herself.

Tyga hasn’t addressed these new claims, but we learned a lot about his take on things with the Kardashian family.

The “Playboy” rapper admitted that he felt like was being portrayed a certain way when he was dating Kylie. He also said that he’s not in love with the reality star anymore.

Tyga, who is the father of Blac Chyna’s first child (King Cairo), stated that he tried to warn Rob about how his ex-girlfriend was, but he obviously didn’t listen.

It appears that since cutting the Kardashian-Jenner clan off he has been in a better place both spiritually and musically. However, if he doesn’t speak with Mia Isabella soon, he may have more trouble brewing.

