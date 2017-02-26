‘Training Day’ Actor Bill Paxton Dies At 61 Due To Complication From Surgery

Talented actor Bill Paxton has died, he was only 61 years of age. According to a statement issued by Mr. Paxton’s family, he died due to complication from surgery.

The famous and lovable actor passed away on Saturday after suffering a stroke believed to be caused by a recent heart operation.

“Edge of Tomorrow” director Doug Liman came out to say that Paxton was eager to get back to work after the surgery.

Mr. Liman stated that he recently spoke with the actor and while he was scared he was optimistic that all would go well.

He said: “Even facing major surgery, his optimism for the future was infectious. He was talking about the future, things we hoped to do together.”

Paxton was set to appear alongside Tom Hanks – his co-star in Apollo 13 – in a new movie called “The Circle.”

Hanks took to Twitter to pay tribute to Paxton. He tweeted: “Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man. A wonderful man.”

Paxton, who worked on the “Titanic” film with James Cameron was remembered by the iconic director. He said: “His death leaves such a void’ after mentioning that the two were close friends after working together for 36 years.”

He added: “I hope that amid the gaudy din of Oscar night, people will take a moment to remember this wonderful man, not just for all the hours of joy he brought to us with his vivid screen presence, but for the great human that he was.”

CBS and Warner Bros Television quickly released their own statement following the shocking death of Paxton, who was starring on the CBS show “Training Day.”

It was revealed that Paxton had already completed filming for the season. The statement said: “We are truly devastated at the passing of our friend Bill Paxton. He was a tremendously talented actor, and a wonderful man beloved by the entire Training Day cast and crew.”

Justin Cornwell, who is mourning the loss of his Training Day co-star, had the following to say: “We were just two guys on top of the world. Rest easy my friend.”

Training Day will not be renewed for a second season.