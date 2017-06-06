Trai Byers And Grace Gealey Debut Wedding Pictures One Year After Big Day – ‘Empire’ Fans Are Still Ecstatic

Trai Byers became Grace Gealey’s husband over a year ago, and the “Empire” costars have finally decided to debut their official wedding photos, and they are stunning.

The beautiful pictures have also given birth to a series of jokes about their characters – Anika Calhoun, also known as Boo Boo Kitty, and the crazy yet brilliant man named Andre Lyon.

One of the top jokes is – does Bryshere Y. Gray, aka Hakeem Lyon, know that he is not the father and that Anika is secretly married to his brother? Another obvious one, the wedding explains why Anika killed Rhonda Lyon.

In mid-April of 2016, Byers decided it was time to make Gealey, the woman he calls his angel, his wife and they opted to go on a different path compared to most celebrities.

Instead of a lavish multimillion-dollar wedding with over 500 guests, the couple along with a few friends and relatives went to Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands and exchanged their vows in a breathtaking beach ceremony.

For some strange reason, none of their “Empire” costars attended the event.

#tbt. And it's not even Thursday. One year down and 99 left to go. ❤️ 📸: @rebeccadavidsonphotography A post shared by Grace Byers (@ladygracebyers) on Jun 5, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

The husband and wife both shared photos from the event that showed the bride dazzling in a Monique Lhuillier backless dress that featured a flowing princess-like skirt.

Gealey said she turned down many designer gowns because she wanted to enjoy the intimate experience of shopping for a bridal gown with her mother and sister.

Instead of a long veil, she opted for a one-of-a-kind fascinator and a birdcage veil which were perfect for her sassy yet classy pixie cut.

As for Byers, he looked elegant in a gray almost light blue suit.

On this day, I married the love of my life. Here's to a lifetime with my angel.❤️ A post shared by Trai Byers (@traibyers) on Jun 5, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

The off-screen husband and wife rarely talk about their romance, but Byers did say he was a lucky man added: “God. My personal life is personal, and I keep my private life private, but she and I…obviously, we have similarities like anybody else, and we share a strong love and passion for God, which is necessary for both of us.”

Gealey had the following to say about him: “I think that if two people are mature and they are able to understand that if this does not work out – cause first, I am not a fan of flings when you work, cause that is where it gets a little dangerous.”

She added: “I think that if you do get involved – I keep wanting to say on set – I think that if you do get involved at your workplace you have to know that this is something that you want to be invested in, and this is just not just something that is frivolous and fleeting.”

Congrats to the couple!