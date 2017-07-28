FREE NEWSLETTER
Tracy Morgan Opens Up About How A Car Accident Changed His Life

Bridget Hill Posted On 07/28/2017
Tracy MorganSource: Bio.com

Tracy Morgan opened up in a new interview regarding his multiple-car-crash in 2014 that left two other men dead. The car collision left James “Jimmy Mack” McNair dead as well as one of Tracy’s close friends.

According to the comedian, the incident strengthened his relationship with God.

He explained, “I was always a believer before (the crash). Before that truck hit me, I was a believer before with all I have been through. It just brought me closer to him (God). Spiritually, it just brought me closer.”

The crash had a significant impact on his life, to say the least.

Even his day-to-day decisions have changed, as the comedian is more conscious of his circumstances than ever before.

Morgan went on, “I could have lost my life, so I’m here now, and I’m going to do things right, and that’s what this show is based on. If you’ve seen the show, you’ve seen I’m going to do life right. A lot of stuff will change if you do it right.

Although a lot of negative came from the crash, creativity and personal growth were a side-effect as well.

In fact, the concept for his new show, The Last O.G., came to the comic not long after he revived from his coma which lasted for two weeks.

He said, “I looked at this show on MSNBC called Lockup Raw. I got a second chance, and these people are incarcerated, and I put the two together, and I started them twirling around. It was a general idea.” We send out our condolences to the men who died in the crash, and we’re glad Tracy continues to work on his art which brings happiness to many people.

