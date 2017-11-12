Tracee Ellis Ross Launches A Cool Clothing Collection For JCPenney

Tracee Ellis Ross is so much more than a funny woman or a pretty face. In fact, she’s got killer, versatile style to boot!

To showcase her natural predilection for colors, cuts, and clothes, she teamed up with JCPenney on a capsule collection for the holiday season. She says she’s always gravitated towards fashion and shopping. She loves authentic, interesting pieces that you wouldn’t necessarily find just anywhere. She’s a sucker for vintage and loves a good accent piece.

MY FAV CELINE PANTS ~ yet again and #AgnesB button-down from high school. oh and a hat! #TheGirlWhoLovesToShop #MyCloset photo by @adrianejamison A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Oct 14, 2017 at 3:17pm PDT

The reason she chose to go with JCPenney is that she felt strongly about giving women access to gorgeous clothing at affordable prices. The pieces range from $12 to $74 and the size range is also inclusive going from small to 3X. Tracee wanted to inspire women and celebrate the joyful spirit they so often bring to those around them.

The 45-piece collection also includes accessories and home decor items. If you’re looking for a unique and cute holiday gift idea for someone in your life but you don’t know their size or personal style taste, opt for a home decor piece. Something interesting and textured to brighten up their space.

It’s no wonder that Tracee has such an eye for fashion and glamour, as the daughter of the legendary Diana Ross, it seems that the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree. Tracee praises her mother’s sense of style and says she has the best taste in everything. From art to rugs to candles, Diana picks items with extra care and consideration for the overall feel of a look.

“The main thing that I wanted to put in this collection was a tux. I’ve always wanted to make a jacket. I wanted to nip at the waist and make sure the shoulders comes out just a little bit – not too much so that it’s exaggerated, but just enough so your waist- no matter [the body shape of] the woman that it- just pops.”

Tracee is interested in all women feeling good and sexy and fashionable in what they put on their bodies and she’s crafted an affordable collection to do just that.