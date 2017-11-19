Tracee Ellis Ross, Her Mom Diana, Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Expected To Dominate The 2017 American Music Awards

Are you ready for the 2017 American Music Awards?

Tracee Ellis Ross will host this year’s AMAs, and her iconic mother, Diana, is expected to be honored.

There are rumors that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez will make their first red carpet appearance since reuniting.

Things could get awkward if The Weeknd, who recently split from Gomez, shows up.

The list of presenters and performers is very enticing.

Gomez, Christina Aguilera who is paying tribute to the late legend Whitney Houston, Demi Lovato, Pink, Khalid, and Niall Horan are all expected to take the stage.

Fans are rooting for Bruno Mars who leads the pack with eight nominations and Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, Drake, The Chainsmokers and The Weeknd who picked up five nods.

Here is the full list of nominees, performers, and presenters.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

James Arthur

Niall Horan

Julia Michaels

Post Malone

Rae Sremmurd

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One”

Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar, “Don’t Wanna Know”

The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk, “Starboy”

TOUR OF THE YEAR

Garth Brooks

Coldplay

U2

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, “Despacito”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Drake

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Alessia Cara

Lady Gaga

Rihanna

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Drake, More Life

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

The Weeknd, Starboy

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Keith Urban

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY

Florida Georgia Line

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY

Jason Aldean, They Don’t Know

Chris Stapleton, From a Room:, Vol. 1

Keith Urban, Ripcord

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY

Sam Hunt, “Body Like a Back Road”

Jon Pardi, “Dirt on My Boots”

Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Migos

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP

Drake, More Life

Kendrick Lamar, Damn.

Migos, Culture

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP

DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One”

Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”

Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Childish Gambino

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Beyonce

Kehlani

Rihanna

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

Childish Gambino, Awaken My Love!

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

The Weeknd, Starboy

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B

Khalid, “Location”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

The Weeknd, “Starboy”

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Imagine Dragons

Linkin Park

Twenty One Pilots

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Bruno Mars

Shawn Mendes

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN

Luis Fonsi

Daddy Yankee

Shakira

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle

MercyMe

Chris Tomlin

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

The Chainsmokers

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

TOP SOUNDTRACK

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

Moana

Trolls

PERFORMERS

Kelly Clarkson, Pink and Christina Aguilera will perform the Whitney Houston and The Bodyguard tribute.

BTS

Kelly Clarkson

Selena Gomez

Demi Lovato

Pink

Diana Ross

Niall Horan

Imagine Dragons

Khalid

Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso, Florida Georgia Line & Watt

Zedd & Alessia Cara

Portugal. The Man

Lady Gaga

Nick Jonas

Shawn Mendes

PRESENTERS

Ansel Elgort

Billy Eichner

Caleb McLaughlin

Camila Mendes

Chadwick Boseman

The Chainsmokers

Chris Hardwick

Chrissy Metz

Ciara

Daymond John

DJ Khaled

G-Eazy

Gaten Matarazzo

Heidi Klum

Jared Leto

Jenna Dewan-Tatum

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Julia Michaels

Justin Hartley

Kat Graham

Kathryn Hahn

Kevin O’Leary

KJ Apa

Lea Michele

Lili Reinhart

Lilly Singh

Madelaine Petsch

Mark Cuban

Sabrina Carpenter

Sadie Sink

Viola Davis