FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
justin bieber adam levine angelina jolie ruby rose Carrie Underwood Francia Raisa donald trump cardi b Charlie Murphy alec baldwin stephen colbert bill maher Blake Griffin paris jackson selena gomez kanye west katy perry amber rose Lorde the weeknd kim kardashian hurricane harvey nicki minaj
Home » Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross, Her Mom Diana, Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Expected To Dominate The 2017 American Music Awards

Dylan Fisher Posted On 11/19/2017
0
671 Views
0


Tracee Ellis Ross American Music AwardsCredit: YouTube

Are you ready for the 2017 American Music Awards?

Tracee Ellis Ross will host this year’s AMAs, and her iconic mother, Diana, is expected to be honored.

There are rumors that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez will make their first red carpet appearance since reuniting.

Things could get awkward if The Weeknd, who recently split from Gomez, shows up.

The list of presenters and performers is very enticing.

Gomez, Christina Aguilera who is paying tribute to the late legend Whitney Houston, Demi Lovato, Pink, Khalid, and Niall Horan are all expected to take the stage.

Mulherão! Cada foto da @SelenaGomez no Red Carpet do #AMAs é um tiro!

A post shared by Social Media Brasil (@socialmbrasil) on


Fans are rooting for Bruno Mars who leads the pack with eight nominations and Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, Drake, The Chainsmokers and The Weeknd who picked up five nods.

Here is the full list of nominees, performers, and presenters.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
James Arthur
Niall Horan
Julia Michaels
Post Malone
Rae Sremmurd

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One”
Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar, “Don’t Wanna Know”
The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk, “Starboy”

TOUR OF THE YEAR
Garth Brooks
Coldplay
U2

VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, “Despacito”
Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

La legendaria #DianaRoss llega a los #AMAs rodeada de sus hijos y nietos, ademas recibirá el premio #LifetimeAchievementAward.

A post shared by Nuevas Tendencias Musicales 🇬🇹 (@nt_musicales) on

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Drake
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Alessia Cara
Lady Gaga
Rihanna

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK
Drake, More Life
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
The Weeknd, Starboy

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Keith Urban

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY
Florida Georgia Line
Little Big Town
Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY
Jason Aldean, They Don’t Know
Chris Stapleton, From a Room:, Vol. 1
Keith Urban, Ripcord

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY
Sam Hunt, “Body Like a Back Road”
Jon Pardi, “Dirt on My Boots”
Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Migos

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP
Drake, More Life
Kendrick Lamar, Damn.
Migos, Culture

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP
DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One”
Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”
Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Childish Gambino
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Beyonce
Kehlani
Rihanna

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B
Childish Gambino, Awaken My Love!
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
The Weeknd, Starboy

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B
Khalid, “Location”
Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
The Weeknd, “Starboy”

#AMAS

A post shared by BcG Magazine (@bcgmag) on

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
Twenty One Pilots

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Bruno Mars
Shawn Mendes
Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN
Luis Fonsi
Daddy Yankee
Shakira

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle
MercyMe
Chris Tomlin

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
The Chainsmokers
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake

TOP SOUNDTRACK
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
Moana
Trolls

PERFORMERS
Kelly Clarkson, Pink and Christina Aguilera will perform the Whitney Houston and The Bodyguard tribute.
BTS
Kelly Clarkson
Selena Gomez
Demi Lovato
Pink
Diana Ross
Niall Horan
Imagine Dragons
Khalid
Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso, Florida Georgia Line & Watt
Zedd & Alessia Cara
Portugal. The Man
Lady Gaga
Nick Jonas
Shawn Mendes

Advertisement

PRESENTERS
Ansel Elgort
Billy Eichner
Caleb McLaughlin
Camila Mendes
Chadwick Boseman
The Chainsmokers
Chris Hardwick
Chrissy Metz
Ciara
Daymond John
DJ Khaled
G-Eazy
Gaten Matarazzo
Heidi Klum
Jared Leto
Jenna Dewan-Tatum
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Julia Michaels
Justin Hartley
Kat Graham
Kathryn Hahn
Kevin O’Leary
KJ Apa
Lea Michele
Lili Reinhart
Lilly Singh
Madelaine Petsch
Mark Cuban
Sabrina Carpenter
Sadie Sink
Viola Davis

Post Views: 671

Read more about AMAs 2017
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *