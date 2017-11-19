Tracee Ellis Ross, Her Mom Diana, Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Expected To Dominate The 2017 American Music Awards

Are you ready for the 2017 American Music Awards?
Tracee Ellis Ross will host this year’s AMAs, and her iconic mother, Diana, is expected to be honored.
There are rumors that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez will make their first red carpet appearance since reuniting.
Things could get awkward if The Weeknd, who recently split from Gomez, shows up.
The list of presenters and performers is very enticing.
Gomez, Christina Aguilera who is paying tribute to the late legend Whitney Houston, Demi Lovato, Pink, Khalid, and Niall Horan are all expected to take the stage.
Fans are rooting for Bruno Mars who leads the pack with eight nominations and Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, Drake, The Chainsmokers and The Weeknd who picked up five nods.
Here is the full list of nominees, performers, and presenters.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
James Arthur
Niall Horan
Julia Michaels
Post Malone
Rae Sremmurd
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One”
Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar, “Don’t Wanna Know”
The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk, “Starboy”
TOUR OF THE YEAR
Garth Brooks
Coldplay
U2
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, “Despacito”
Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Drake
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Alessia Cara
Lady Gaga
Rihanna
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK
Drake, More Life
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
The Weeknd, Starboy
FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Keith Urban
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY
Florida Georgia Line
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY
Jason Aldean, They Don’t Know
Chris Stapleton, From a Room:, Vol. 1
Keith Urban, Ripcord
FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY
Sam Hunt, “Body Like a Back Road”
Jon Pardi, “Dirt on My Boots”
Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”
FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Migos
FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP
Drake, More Life
Kendrick Lamar, Damn.
Migos, Culture
FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP
DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One”
Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”
Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Childish Gambino
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Beyonce
Kehlani
Rihanna
FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B
Childish Gambino, Awaken My Love!
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
The Weeknd, Starboy
FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B
Khalid, “Location”
Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
The Weeknd, “Starboy”
FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
Twenty One Pilots
FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Bruno Mars
Shawn Mendes
Ed Sheeran
FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN
Luis Fonsi
Daddy Yankee
Shakira
FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle
MercyMe
Chris Tomlin
FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
The Chainsmokers
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
TOP SOUNDTRACK
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
Moana
Trolls
PERFORMERS
Kelly Clarkson, Pink and Christina Aguilera will perform the Whitney Houston and The Bodyguard tribute.
BTS
Kelly Clarkson
Selena Gomez
Demi Lovato
Pink
Diana Ross
Niall Horan
Imagine Dragons
Khalid
Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso, Florida Georgia Line & Watt
Zedd & Alessia Cara
Portugal. The Man
Lady Gaga
Nick Jonas
Shawn Mendes
PRESENTERS
Ansel Elgort
Billy Eichner
Caleb McLaughlin
Camila Mendes
Chadwick Boseman
The Chainsmokers
Chris Hardwick
Chrissy Metz
Ciara
Daymond John
DJ Khaled
G-Eazy
Gaten Matarazzo
Heidi Klum
Jared Leto
Jenna Dewan-Tatum
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Julia Michaels
Justin Hartley
Kat Graham
Kathryn Hahn
Kevin O’Leary
KJ Apa
Lea Michele
Lili Reinhart
Lilly Singh
Madelaine Petsch
Mark Cuban
Sabrina Carpenter
Sadie Sink
Viola Davis
