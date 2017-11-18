Tracee Ellis Ross Gears Up To Host The American Music Awards Which Will Honor Her Mother Musical Legend Diana Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross, star of Black-ish and vivacious personality, is currently getting ready to honor her mother, Diana Ross, on a very public stage.

Tracee will be hosting the American Music Awards in a year where the award board has decided to give Motown soul pioneer, Diana Ross, a lifetime achievement award.

The show will air Sunday, November 19th, and Tracee couldn’t be more overjoyed. Tracee absolutely adores her mother and thinks “she’s a bit of an international treasure.” Having the platform to publically praise her mother’s contribution on a musical level, and potentially on a personal level, makes for a winning combination.

One of the things Tracee is most excited about is the exposure the younger generation will get to her mother’s legacy and impact, even if only over the course of the awards show. There’s always a chance they’ll become fans and seek out her work.

“I think it’s a really extraordinary thing to honor somebody who’s had such an everlasting career, whose music has touched lives in such a poignant and special way. Music reaches into your heart, and my mom’s voice has been a part of people’s lives for a long time,” says the actress.

Tracee will honor her mother through her wardrobe choices throughout the night. As someone who loves clothes, and who just released a fashion clothing line for JC Penney, she feels she can best display a few nods to her mother’s larger than life fashion sense. It should be quite the sight to see – with many costume changes to boot.

When asked if she is going to make any specific comments around some of the news stories that have been occurring, whether that be gun violence or rapid sexual assault, Tracee thinks she’ll wait until she’s in the moment to make a call either way. She wants the night to be grand and it’s already jam-packed with performances and skits but she may feel compelled to say something pertinent and poignant at some time during the night.

It will most certainly be a night to remember for a special mother-daughter duo.