Toya Wright’s Daughter Reginae Carter Might Have Given New Clues About Her Mother’s Future Baby Daddy And Possible Names

Toya Wright is doing everything that she can to keep the identity of her boyfriend and information about her unborn baby girl private, but it appears that her daughter, Reginae Carter, did not get the memo.

Via Instagram, the college student shared a photo of her mother, who is promoting her new book, and she used the caption to confirm what the world already knew. Regina wrote: “R&R and Mommy.”

Fans of Lil Wayne’s ex-wife quickly understood what the letters stood for. RR are the initials of Robert Rushing, also known as Red.

More photos from my gender reveal party. 💕 A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on Oct 24, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

Multiple media outlets claimed that Wright is expecting a child with Rushing, a businessman from Atlanta.

There is very little on the Internet about Mr. Rushing. Other than the fact that he owns a clothing company and is associated with several basketball players.

Some fans also believe RR could be the initials of the baby girl. Wright has gone the extra mile to keep the romance a secret.

There are no pictures of them together on social media. They appeared together on one video for a brief moment during their gender reveal party.

In the clip, Rushing could be seen hugging Wright, as a plane flew with a banner announcing that they are having a baby girl.

Wright recently sat down with the ladies of Sister Circle, and she spoke for the first time about her baby daddy and explained why the secrecy.

The former reality star said: “It is someone special in my life. We have been dating for a while like over a year and a half. He is an exceptional person, and this time around, I just want to be a little bit more private about my dating life.”

She added: “A private life is a happy life, and I went through a whole lot with sharing my marriage and opening up about previous relationships and this time I’m just taking a different approach.”

Mondaze💋 A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on Nov 6, 2017 at 10:03am PST

One fan reacted to the photo by saying: “Her baby daddy is a sports agent for the life of me I cannot understand why she is hiding him. His name is Robert Rushing he goes by RED tho.”

Another wrote: “The Secret is Out! Robert Rushing is the baby’s father, so if Reginae put R&R’s mommy, the new baby girl’s name starts with an “R.”

A third commenter added: “Name her Rose or Riley. I know its tuff being strong, but look how beautiful your outcome is and how strong you are making @colormenae. Your just such a positive role model for women.Go, girl, I just admire the inner beast in you. Much love and support you.”

What are your thoughts on the names Rose and Riley?