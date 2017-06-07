Toya Wright Destroys Tamar Braxton For Being Fake And Phony

Toya Wright has just obliterated Tamar Braxton on social media for being fake and somewhere Monica Brown is laughing at this new feud.

Earlier today, Mrs. Braxton took to Instagram where she declared her love for Tameka “Tiny” Cottle and T.I.

The “Braxton Family Values” star apologized for the constant shading on social media and asked the petite singer to rekindle their friendship.

The post went viral and in a matter of minutes; Tiny replied and said it was time to stop beefing.

Miss Wright, who was a mutual friend of Braxton and Tiny, is not here for the lovefest.

The three ladies were inseparable once upon a time but all that ended after Braxton was fired from “The Real.”

An extensive list of celebrities were invited as guest co-hosts on the talk show, among them singer Monica and Wright.

Tiny showed love and support for Monica and Wright and Braxton blew a fuse and unfollowed her pal on social media.

Since then, Braxton has been shading both Tiny and Wright on social media.

The star of “Toya: A Family Affair” said in her recently released book called “In My Own Words… My Reality” that Braxton was nothing but a fake and a phony because she had her banned from “The Real” while she was co-host despite the two of them being friends.

She wrote: “My friend was on the talk show for what I believe was two seasons and I was never able to go on there.After my friend was fired, my publicist was able to get me on the show, which I found to be strange.”

On the bitter feud that erupted after getting the co-hosting gig, she shared: “Little did I know, when I was done with [The Real] I was gonna lose a friend and get unfollowed.”

This afternoon, Wright did not hold back, she tore through Braxton in a post that read: “Paperback Toya?? Really Bitch??! What does your non-sincere apology and fake a$s public outreach have to do with me?? You are THE fakest bitch I know. You wrote all of that pathetic, attention seeking bullsh$t but you conveniently forgot to tell them why ur REALLY mad?? Speak up l…tell em why you and your so-called best friend of 19 years fell out. Why didn’t you tell them how petty you really are? What type of bitch gets mad because a friend posts a birthday message about another friend?? I have your answer tho the same petty ass b*tch that got mad At EVERYONE who went on the real talk show that she was FIRED from. I’m sick of you popping off on everybody and then playing victim with yo over the top under the table a*s. You talk sh*t about your own sisters! U a disrespectful, disloyal, jealous attention fiend. Your desire to be front and center and have all the attention even spilled over into to the church! People trying hear the Lord’s word and you want the people to watch u work! Fake a*s praise! Fu*k You all days and all ways Tamar!

Love always.”

Wright deleted her Instagram post in the past hour, maybe she got a phone call from Tiny.